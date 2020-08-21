My last-ditch effort sent me across the Willamette River to the OnPoint Credit Union branch at 16 NE Fremont St. I parked my car and approached the shortest line I had seen all day. It was only a half-block long. Maybe this was it! By the time I'd waited 30 minutes, a line of people had formed behind me. I was inching closer to the door. But soon people in front of me started to leave.