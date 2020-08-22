Unmistakable among the regular cast of right-wing brawlers who have frequented Portland streets in recent years, Tusitala "Tiny" Toese is a distinctive sight, a large Samoan in a sea of angry white men, most of them smaller than him.
Toese's presence at an "anti-Marxist rally" today was also notable because following a conviction for the 2018 beating of a (much smaller) self-professed anti-fascist, Toese agreed per the terms of his probation to stay away from protests for two years.
But earlier this year, Toese violated his probation agreement (by allegedly beating a man in Seattle), prompting a Multnomah County judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.
That warrant didn't deter Toese from showing up front and center today, as former WW and current Washington Post reporter Katie Shepherd noted on Twitter.
