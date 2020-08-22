A right-wing rally with the theme "No to Marxism in America" led, unsurprisingly, to brawling in downtown streets near the Justice Center early Saturday afternoon. Opposing left-wing groups protected themselves with shields, with some right-wingers, including Proud Boys, openly carrying guns.
Video and photos posted by the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, among others, showed at least one right-wing protester pulling his weapon on a crowd in the midst of a brawl.
Reporters, including Katie Shepherd of the Washington Post and freelance journalist Sergio Olmos, provided running coverage on Twitter. Both noted that Portland police allowed violent skirmishes to proceed. Olmos filmed federal police swarming only after the right-wing protesters left the area.
Comments