First, his opponent on the November ballot, Sarah Iannarone, who is running to Wheeler's left, appeared on KGW's Straight Talk on Aug. 7. In an interview with host Laural Porter, Iannarone said "Peaceful protests, in my opinion, might not necessarily be moving the conversation forward." She later walked that statement back, saying in a subsequent statement to KGW, "Criminal activity is illegal, and of course I don't condone it."