In a virtual press conference this afternoon, Mayor Ted Wheeler struck a contrite tone for his recent performance leading the city.
"I have been trying to do too much and I've been trying to do it alone," Wheeler said. "I have not been focused enough."
Wheeler said he will be meeting with members of the Portland Police Bureau tonight and with leaders of the business community tomorrow to push forward on what he defined as his two immediate goals: "ending the nightly violence and getting the community back on its feet; and, economic recovery in this city."
"I take personal responsibility for not finding ways to address these issues," he said.
Although Wheeler repeatedly emphasized his support for peaceful protest and for the Black Lives Matter movement, he expressed frustration with what he termed the "violent acts of a few dozen."
"Enough is enough," Wheeler said.
There are at least two subtexts for today's comments from Wheeler, who is running for re-election.
First, his opponent on the November ballot, Sarah Iannarone, who is running to Wheeler's left, appeared on KGW's Straight Talk on Aug. 7. In an interview with host Laural Porter, Iannarone said "Peaceful protests, in my opinion, might not necessarily be moving the conversation forward." She later walked that statement back, saying in a subsequent statement to KGW, "Criminal activity is illegal, and of course I don't condone it."
Wheeler's re-election campaign is sputtering and Iannarone has pounded him on social media, so his remarks today offered him a chance to draw a contrast with her.
Second, Wheeler's pledge to throw his energy into cleaning up downtown and helping re-start the economy comes after a blistering letter from Greg Goodman, a major downtown property owner last week, expressing frustration with City Hall's failure to help downtown businesses. Others echoed Goodman's frustrations in a follow-up story in The Oregonian today.
Wheeler said in addition to ending destructive protests, he wants to find ways to hold PPB accountable in real time, noting that once citizens lodge complaints with officers with Independent Police Review, he as the police commissioner who may ultimately decide on discipline for an incident can no longer be briefed on that incident or comment on it.
He addressed widespread concerns that police stood by on Saturday as one or more right-wing protesters brandished guns during confrontations with left-wingers.
"Nobody can look at those video and say it doesn't raise a whole bunch of questions," Wheeler said. "There is no circumstance under which that is acceptable or appropriate."
He said the videos raised questions about whether police are being given appropriate direction or adequate resources.
Wheeler pledged to announce specific actions in coming days that he and the City Council will take to help downtown businesses get back on their feet, as well as to help renters facing eviction.
But as to whether he supports large cuts to the police bureau budget that might satisfy some protesters or pay for other services, Wheeler said he remains unconvinced that making deep cuts to the bureau without having a carefully constructed alternatives ready would be a big mistake.
"A lot of people don't trust the police," he said. "We have to own it and do better."
"[But] I don't support just completely getting rid of the police bureau until you tell me what we replace it with," he added. "Nobody has made a good case that abolition of funding for policing will allow a person who calls 911 at 3 am to get a response."
Comments