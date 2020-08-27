What was his harshest appraisal? "If you want a vision of your life under a Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town and every single town in America," he said Aug. 20 in Scranton. "If you want law and order, you've got to have law and order. You can't have what's happening in Portland. Did you see the kid get whacked the other day? Just whacked, like he was a piece of garbage? I mean, who could take it?"