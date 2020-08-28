"On Aug. 13, 2020, an animal care technician placed a 6-foot-tall rack of nonhuman primate cages into a cage-washing machine and turned it on, unaware that there were two monkeys in one of the top cages," OHSU said in a news release. "The technician quickly realized the error and immediately called veterinary staff for help, but one monkey died and the second was later humanely euthanized."