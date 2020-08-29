Oregon's 447th COVID-19 fatality was 29-year-old man who died at Oregon Health & Sciences University the same day he tested positive: on Aug. 22, seven days ago.
He's the youngest person in Multnomah County to die from the virus, and the second-youngest in Oregon whose death was reported as stemming from the virus. (In late July, 26-year-old Matthew Irvin died suddenly, and health officials listed him as a COVID-19 victim. But his family says that diagnosis doesn't make sense.)
The 29-year-old Multnomah County man had no underlying health conditions, according to an Oregon Health Authority press release.
Both OHA and Multnomah County Health officials said they had no further details to report on the death of this young person.
"We'd like to extend sincere condolences to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease. It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control," OHA wrote in an email response to WW's questions. "Although older adults and those with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk, young people also can experience severe illness and complications from COVID-19.
Of the 454 Oregon deaths from COVID-19, this is only the second person in their 20s. People between the ages of 20 and 29 have for the past two months made up the largest share of new cases—21.5%—but young people do not typically experience the worst symptoms of the virus, which may cause them to be more cavalier about its spread. They contract the disease at the highest rate in Oregon.
