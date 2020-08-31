Carrillo, Danielson's partner in a moving company, read from a prepared statement, breaking to catch his breath through tears. "Quick to crack a joke or offer a hug, Jay loved this community and the people in it," he said. "Aaron J. Danielson was not a radical, he was not a racist, he was not a fascist. He was a freedom-loving American who died expressing his beliefs, a right which is given to all of us through the Constitution."