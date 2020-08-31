Gov. Kate Brown today named Terri Davie to be the next superintendent of the Oregon State Police.
"Terri brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to this role and a strong record of leading by example," said Brown. "She brings a focus on inclusivity and is dedicated to listening to community voices—including Oregon's Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal communities—as we work towards a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon."
If confirmed by the Oregon Senate next month, Davie, a 19-year OSP veteran, would replace Travis Hampton, who announced his retirement earlier this month.
The OSP's profile has been elevated during the ongoing Portland protests. Although most of the agency's work normally happens outside of the metro area, Brown sent in troopers for two weeks as a way to get federal law enforcement officials off city streets and, last night, announced they are coming back.
Davie currently serves as OSP's deputy superintendent. If the Senate confirms her (and it rarely rejects high-profile appointments for any position), she will become the first woman to lead the agency.
