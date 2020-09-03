Michael Forest Reinoehl, a Portland-area man who confessed to the Aug. 29 fatal shooting of Aaron J. Danielson in downtown Portland, was reportedly killed near Lacey, Wash., tonight as federal officers moved to arrest him.
Reinhoehl, 48, was a regular at downtown protests this summer and identified himself on Instagram as "100% antifa." This afternoon, Vice News aired an interview in which Reinhoehl confessed to shooting Danielson, but claimed it was self-defense. Danielson was participating in a motorcade of hundreds of Trump supporters who rallied in Clackamas County and later swung through downtown.
The New York Times, citing three law enforcement officials, first reported Reinoehl's death.
The Associated Press and KOMO-TV also spoke to sources who confirmed Reinoehl was dead. Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza told The Olympian that U.S. deputy marshals fatally shot a man near Lacey. Snaza said the man left an apartment and produced a gun.
A neighbor who declined to give his name said he was walking his dog about 7 p.m. when he saw two SUVs pull up parallel to one another — one on 3rd Way and one in an alley and then heard shots, saw gun smoke from the right side and then several shots almost instantly from the left side. He said he took cover behind a parked car.
He estimates he heard 30-40 shots. As the shots were firing, he said another black car converged, and then another.
He saw someone performing CPR on someone, then the coroner arrived.
