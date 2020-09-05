In North Portland, about 300 protesters marched from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association offices on North Lombard Street. Around 11:30 pm, Portland police officers and Oregon state troopers, unnerved by a crowd that surged toward the union hall and loudly popped helium balloons, rushed into the throng and tackled protesters to the pavement. For two hours, officers repeatedly sprinted into the crowd for "targeted arrests" of protesters they alleged had committed crimes, including pointing lasers at police.