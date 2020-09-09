"We have now identified a clear increase in shigellosis," Dr. Jennifer Vines, the tricounty health officer, tells WW. "It's an outbreak of at least 50 cases."

In a typical year, there might be 20 cases of shigellosis reported in the county.

Shigellosis is a bacterial disease that Vines says spreads most aggressively through populations of men who have sex with men and drug users (mostly meth), and makes its way into homeless camps. The strain that showed up locally is resistant to antibiotics and can cause severe diarrhea for a week.