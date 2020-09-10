The fire fighting teams include 10 incident management teams, over 3,000 firefighters, firefighters in training, red cross volunteers, National Guard members, 30 crews from the Department of Corrections, strike teams from Utah, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Brown has also put in a request to the U.S. Department of Defense for a battalion of active duty military who are trained in fire fighting. Brown has set up a disaster cabinet to deal with the long lasting impacts of this situation including the agricultural, social service and health impact of this disaster.