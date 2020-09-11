Brown expanded on her comments she made yesterday about the effects of global warming on the situation. "I think there's no question that the changing climate is exacerbating what we are seeing on the ground," Brown said. "I think it's incumbent upon all of us to be aware that climate change is going to impact how we live, our economy, our culture and that we all need to be making changes accordingly. It is going to continue to challenge Oregon, the country, and the world."