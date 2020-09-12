City Club found that no other large American city uses the commission form of government because it's not effective. The organization's report suggested Portland consider expanding the council to nine to 13 members, elected by district rather than city-wide; direct those commissioners to focus on policy, budgeting and constituent service and turn city bureaus over to a professional city manager appointed by the mayor. (There are a various forms of governance in other cities with a key variable being how much authority is vested in the mayor's office.)