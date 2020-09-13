Portland has filed several lawsuits against the feds for Trump-related high jinks. The Biden administration (if it happens) probably won't defend Trump's actions too vigorously, so we'll likely win those suits. Who gets that money? Do I get a cut? —Saul Goodman
Let's hope your childlike faith in a peaceful transfer of power is borne out by circumstances, Saul. But even if it is, that's probably all you're getting for Christmas, because no judge is likely to turn Keller Fountain into Scrooge McDuck's Money Bin anytime soon.
When gimlet-eyed lowlifes like you and me hear the word "lawsuit," we immediately think of those massive jury awards that put you in a position to have hot and cold ranch-dressing taps installed in every room of your trailer. However, such eye-popping numbers are usually punitive damages, a type of relief rarely sought in suits between government entities.
Governments may seek compensatory damages if something got broken, but often they're not after money at all. Instead, they seek injunctive or declaratory relief.
Injunctive relief is well known: Someone is doing something you don't like, so you go and get a court order telling them to knock it off.
Declaratory relief is more abstract: Someone is doing something you believe to be illegal, so you say, "Stop that, it's illegal." If they say "nuh-uh," you can ask a court for declaratory relief, which is basically a formal writ of "yuh-huh," backed by the full plenary authority of the legal system.
So, while both our city and state may be suing the U.S. government, money isn't the main objective in either case. No ranch for you!
