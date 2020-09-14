On Friday, Grafe said he wanted to double the fire fighting crew size from 3,000 to 6,000 people. The state has just about done that, with around 5,600 crew members as of today and more being added. Oregon has deployed 700 National Guard members and that number will be at 1,000 before the end of the week. The governor sent a letter to President Trump to declare a major disaster in Oregon and the National Guard is working to deploy a quarter million N95 masks to people who live in the heavily smoked-out areas.