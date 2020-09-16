On Sept. 14, the Next Up Action Fund, the voter engagement group formerly known as the Bus Project, endorsed write-in candidate Teressa Raiford for mayor. That was a repudiation of Iannarone, who got more than twice as many votes as Raiford in the primary. In a lengthy explanation of its decision, Next Up called Raiford "the fighter we need as Portland mayor to tackle the issues of police brutality, the climate crisis, houselessness, renter's rights, and equity pay for living wages." All things, of course, that Iannarone has pledged to do.