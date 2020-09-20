Ron Bloodworth via Facebook: "Portland and many other places on the West Coast are having an air pollution emergency. The Air Quality Index in Portland is off the chart, meaning that we are all breathing poisoned air. This has been happening for days and this article says it will continue for days to come. Yes, the fires were and are terrible. Yes, many have lost their homes, livelihood, family members and friends. Now the very air we breathe is putting millions more up and down the West Coast at risk of illness and death, but nobody seems to be addressing this crisis. Just wait for rain and for the air to get better, they say. When you can't breathe, you don't have days to wait."