"I'm also concerned about Oregonians who've been displaced from recent wildfires, potentially jumping through hoops to get their ballot. Many of these voters had their mailboxes burn down along with their homes and are now transient—moving from one location to another over the next several weeks. It's helpful to know there are ways to work with elections officials to have ballots mailed to temporary addresses. However, I've pushed for those officials to spread the word so voters know they can go to any county clerk's office in Oregon to have their hometown ballot printed, vote on that ballot, and it will get back to their county elections office at home."