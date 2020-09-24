"As we look ahead to the planned rally by paramilitary and alt-right figures on September 26th in Portland, we are reaching out to ask you—the elected and appointed leaders with the authority and responsibility to keep our community safe—to renew your commitment and take additional steps to create lasting change," the letter says. "By using Portland as a place to hone their paramilitary training and garner the media attention they need to promote themselves, alt-right and paramilitary groups are now working to build power around the region, chill democratic practice, threaten community safety, and undermine civil society."