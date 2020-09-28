Oregon landlords cannot evict tenants for not paying rent until 2021.
Gov. Kate Brown today issued an executive order banning evictions for nonpayment or without cause through Dec. 31. She said the order is intended to keep Oregonians housed during the COVID-19 pandemic and following devastating wildfires.
Brown wrote that while this new order will prevent a wave of evictions, she hopes the Oregon Legislature will take further action. She said marginalized communities were hit hardest this year and are among those who will directly benefit from the moratorium.
"Many of the Oregonians most impacted by the pandemic and wildfire crises are those who can afford it least, and who have already faced housing discrimination and vast disparities in the availability of affordable housing," Brown writes. "My action today will provide immediate relief, but we still have much work to do to address the systemic racism that lies at the heart of the affordable housing crisis in our country."
The newly issued moratorium gives renters a six-month repayment period to make up for missed payments once it expires at the end of December. Her announcement comes a few days after Multnomah County commissioners extended a local eviction moratorium until Jan. 8, 2021.
"Housing is a critical human need," Gov. Brown writes, "and as we enter cold and flu season during a pandemic––and as many students learn remotely from home––it is absolutely critical that people not be turned out of their homes."
