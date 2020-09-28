The biggest checks in opposition to the measure came from some of the region's biggest employers: Intel, Nike, The Standard and Daimler Trucks ($100,000 each); Comcast and Lithia Motors ($75,000 each) as well as companies with local headquarters, such as the Tillamook County Creamery Association ($50,000) and Cambia Health Solutions ($40,000). Not all the contributors are big corporations—the campaign also got $5,000 from the North Portland skin-care company Mad Hippie, bringing its total raised to $838,000.