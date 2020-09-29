Hours later, Black protesters and their allies, who had started the day in different parts of town, convened at Irving Park. Some feared the Proud Boys would confront them there. (They didn't—police directed them north on Interstate 5 out of the city.) Others came prepared to defend themselves. With rifles slung on their shoulders and handguns on their hips, members of a Black community group arrived at Irving Park decked out in body armor and tactical gear. "We're not here to protest or counterprotest," said a man who identified himself as Ogun. "We're here for the safety of our people. That's it."