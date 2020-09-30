Mayor Ted Wheeler has injected some life into his re-election campaign with a $150,000 personal loan.
That decision comes after a summer in which the incumbent raised almost no money, leaving him well behind his November opponent, Sarah Iannarone, in fundraising totals.
"Mayor Wheeler chose early in his campaign not to take taxpayer dollars to finance his re-election," Wheeler's campaign manager, Danny O'Halloran said in a statement.
"He understood that this put him at a competitive disadvantage when it came to fundraising. As the incumbent mayor, this decision regarding his campaign ensures that his time is spent addressing the needs of the city and continuing to work every day putting the interests of Portlanders first. This allows him to serve Portlanders as a full time mayor during a time of multiple crises and still maintain a campaign."
But Iannarone's campaign manager, Gregory McKelvey, said that Wheeler's loan violates terms of the campaign finance limits Portland voters approved in 2018.
"Wheeler's loan to his own campaign is a blatant violation of the City Charter and election laws that over 87% of Portlanders voted to adopt," McKelvey said. After countless fines from the City Auditor, the Mayor has shown us that he believes himself above the law. This desperate attempt to buy an election must not be overlooked."
Opponents of the 2018 campaign finance limits challenged the limits in the Oregon Court of Appeals.
That challenge meant the limits did not go into effect immediately. But in April, the Court of Appeals ruled the limits to be legal and sent the case back to Multnomah County Circuit Court.
City elections officials then began enforcing most—but apparently not all—of the provisions May 3, 2020.
That enforcement has led to a slew of violations, including several by Wheeler's campaign, as candidates adjust not only to new limits but to rules on disclosure.
The of how much a candidate can loan his campaign, however, remains unsettled.
Jason Kafoury, a Portland lawyer who was one of the architects of the 2018 campaign finance limits, says that details of how the limits will be enforced was the subject of a hearing last week in front of Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric Bloch.
But Kafoury says he believes that candidates should be observing that limit.
"It's our position the limit is in effect," Kafoury tells WW.
Wheeler's campaign attorney, however, says that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1976 in Buckley v. Valeo that candidates can self-fund and that case has remained the governing precedent ever since.
The city attorney's office and city elections office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the status of the loan limitation.
Including the $150,000 loan, Wheeler has raised just $450,000 this year and has $169,000 in cash on hand. Iannarone, who is using the city's public financing program, which allows a six-to-one match for the first $50 contributors give her, has raised $617,000 in 2020 and has $213,000 on hand.
