On Wednesday, the Portland Police Bureau arrested Alan Swinney, a regular at Proud Boys rallies, on charges of assault, attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of mace, menacing and pointing a firearm at another person.

The arrest follows a secret indictment filed Sept. 11 by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The arrest occurred hours after President Trump told Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s live presidential debate.

Now unsealed, the indictment shows that the charges stem from two separate incidents: one on Aug. 15 where Swinney allegedly injured another person with a paintball gun and unlawfully discharged mace, and another on Aug. 22 where Swinney allegedly pointed a revolver at another person amid a crowd of protesters during a Proud Boys rally in downtown Portland. (Swinney also faces a $1.2 million lawsuit stemming from these incidents.)

Swinney, 50, is currently being held at the Multnomah County Jail. Oregon Public Broadcasting first reported the arrest. Swinney is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow, October 1.