"At this time, the Governor's Executive Order has terminated, and the Portland Police Bureau is back under the control and direction of the City of Portland, and specifically Police Commissioner and Mayor Ted Wheeler and the Portland City Council," City Attorney Tracy Reeve wrote to federal officials earlier this week, according to an email obtained by OPB. "The City of Portland does not consent to the continuing federal deputization of PPB officers and hereby formally withdraws its consent to this deputization effective immediately."