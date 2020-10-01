A new statewide poll shows commanding leads for Democrats Joe Biden and Sen. Jeff Merkley in Oregon.
From Sept. 26-29, the online polling company Civiqs surveyed 944 Oregonians likely to vote in this year's election in the presidential and U.S. Senate races. The poll found Biden leading President Donald Trump by 17 percentage points: 56% to 39%.
Merkley, who is seeking his fourth term in the Senate, leads Republican nominee Jo Rae Perkins by an even larger margin: 55% to 35%. Perkins, a perennial candidate, has received national attention for embracing the QAnon conspiracy theory.
The poll is only the second of Oregon voters in the general election cycle. A previous poll found Biden with a smaller (but still considerable) lead over Trump.
In the Civiqs poll, likely voters were also asked which candidates left them with favorable or unfavorable impressions. Nobody proved very popular. Only 46% of voters were held a favorable opinion of Joe Biden, while 39% had a favorable view of Trump. For Merkley, 50% of voters polled found him favorable.
Gov. Kate Brown was viewed favorably by 45% of voters surveyed.
The demographics of those polled were 35% Democrat, 26% Republican and 39% independent. Voters were evenly split between age groups, and 85% identified as white. Those with college degrees, women and younger Oregonians were more likely to vote Democrat, according to the results.
Comments