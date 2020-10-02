"The Joint Office worked hard to secure more 24-hour shelter for people in need. Our most vulnerable community members deserve safe, indoor places to be this winter," Wheeler said in a statement. "I am grateful to the Joint Office, Portland Parks & Recreation, and the Portland Housing Bureau for working together to make this space available. While we're making progress toward long-term solutions, winter is on the way, and our community centers are working overtime now to keep people off the street and out of the weather."