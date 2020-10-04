Andrew Kaiser via Facebook: "I feel so torn about what to do with these clowns. On one hand, we do need to say loud and proud that their ideology is not who we are. On the other, their only goal is to be physical trolls, stir up trouble, and then to clutch their pearls as victims when people shout back at them. If they show up at a park to 'protest' (what exactly they are protesting, who the hell knows…) and there was nobody there to listen, they would get bored and go home. Yelling at liberals in the streets is how they feel empowered. It's how they feel like they are fighting for something. It makes them feel like brave soldiers when they aren't."