The main road along Portland's westside waterfront is about to become far more friendly to biking and walking.
The Portland City Council has approved a plan developed by nonprofit Better Block PDX and Portland State University urban planning and engineering students that will add two-way bike lanes, traffic signals, median islands and other accessible renovations to Northwest Naito Parkway.
Better Block PDX is a public spaces advocacy group that teamed with PSU students about five years ago. On Wednesday, its plans received a green light from elected officials to become reality.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation helped implement the project and has managed it since 2017, making it a top priority. It will create better access to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for all types of travel, as first reported by Bike Portland.
The renovations are estimated to cost somewhere between $5 million and $7 million. PBOT now has approval to move forward and seek bids for a construction contract to begin implementing the project.
This project ties in with another: the Southwest Naito Parkway Project, which began construction this summer. Together these plans will renovate the waterfront for 1.2 miles, creating more user-friendly spaces for cyclists and pedestrians.
The City Council unanimously approved the project, praising all those involved.
"I think [Waterfront Park] has a lot of unrealized potential," Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said in a statement, "and I feel like this project is just another step toward that potential."
Comments