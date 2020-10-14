TRIAL LAWYERS UNDER FIRE IN KEY HOUSE RACE: State Rep. Cheri Helt (R-Bend), fighting a tough reelection battle against Democratic challenger Jason Kropf, has made a campaign issue of a former prosecutor's allegations of racial and sexual harassment at the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office, where Kropf is a longtime deputy. On Oct. 13, Kropf said he would return $20,700 in contributions from the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association after an OTLA representative contacted the complainant's attorney and suggested the complainant remain silent. "Every survivor has the right to speak their truth and demand justice," Kropf said in a statement. Kropf also defends his own silence on his former colleague's allegations. "Ethically, it is not appropriate for me to weigh in on an open case in my office," he added. "I want my former colleague to know that I respect her and I in no way dismiss her truth." Helt's campaign manager accused Kropf of being two-faced. "Today Jason Kropf got caught—forced to admit his guilt," said Helt's campaign manager, Jennifer Stephens. "When he got caught, Jason Kropf suddenly speaks. But when it was about believing and supporting his female co-worker, he remained silent. That's called desperate hypocrisy, not leadership or courage." The complainant did not immediately return a call seeking comment. House Democrats hold a 38-22 advantage over Republicans and want to stretch that to 40-20, which would immunize them against future GOP walkouts. Dems hold a 16% voter registration advantage in Helt's district, so she's vulnerable, but this scandal could help her. OTLA executive director Beth Bernard denies her association asked the victim to be silent: "Our members represent people who are sexually assaulted and sexually harassed; we stand with victims."