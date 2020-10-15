On Oct. 14, The Portland Mercury published an investigation into Pasor E.D. Mondaine's treatment of former parishioners at Celebration Tabernacle, the North Portland church he leads. Mondaine is also the president of NAACP Portland branch 1120-B.
The Mercury presented serious allegations at Mondaine.
"The Mercury spoke with Ray [a pseudonym] and two other men who say they were repeatedly sexually and physically assaulted by Mondainé during a period of time spanning the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s," reporter Alex Zielinski wrote. "The Mercury also interviewed eight other people who shared experiences of psychological abuse at the hands of Mondainé while attending Celebration Tabernacle during this time period.
In a press conference this morning, Mondaine denied any wrongdoing, saying he was a victim of cancel culture. He attributed The Mercury's story to a relationship from two decades ago that "ended poorly and rocked the congregation."
"These allegations bear no truth," Mondaine told reporters.
But Mondaine also said he is withdrawing his candidacy for re-election as president of the NAACP Portland branch.
"I've chosen to remove myself from running," he said.
His candidacy was already under heavy fire prior to the Mercury story, as a dissident group of NAACP members running under the banner Rise Up PDX, wanted Mondaine out, allegedly that he'd misspent NAACP money and mistreated members. Mondaine acknowledged traveling first class to a national NAACP gathering but denied mistreatment allegations.
That group also criticized Mondaine for his apparent use of the NAACP seal in his support of an independent expenditure campaign in support of Mayor Ted Wheeler that launched last week.
Mondaine declined to answer questions today, ending the press conference after a brief statement.
