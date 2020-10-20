Since June, Portland police officers have been allowed to cover their name badges with tape, revealing only their personnel numbers. The Portland Police Bureau says the tape is for the safety of the officers, who fear getting doxxed by demonstrators protesting police brutality. Critics say taping over names is proof of the lack of accountability that many protesters are railing against. As WW has reported, the city has refused to hand over the names of officers that correspond with personnel numbers that have received complaints. In an interview last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler, who's also police commissioner, told WW he's directed the Police Bureau's legal counsel and human resources department to find an alternative to officers covering their badges. Here's what our readers had to say: