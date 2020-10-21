Schrader, who represented Clackamas County in the Legislature before winning his seat in 2008, has always been a business-friendly Democrat who recognized the value of public infrastructure investments. The Metro measure could leverage nearly $3 billion in federal matching funds and proponents have touted the construction jobs it would create with the building of a new MAX line from Portland to Tigard and investments in projects in 17 transportation corridors, including a $240 million project on the Sunrise Highway and another $230 million project on McLoughlin Boulevard in Clackamas County.