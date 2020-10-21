CANDIDATE'S HUSBAND LEAVES STATE: Republican secretary of state nominee Kim Thatcher's husband moved out of Oregon this summer. Records show Karl Thatcher gave his wife, state Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer), $575 in campaign contributions, listing a Washington address where he is now registered to vote. Thatcher says her husband moved for businesses reasons and to help with grandchildren in Washington. "We are expanding business operations in Washington," says Thatcher, who has represented Keizer in the Capitol since 2005, and whose opponent is state Sen. Shemia Fagan (D-East Portland). "We also considered how important it was for one of us to be up there as full time as possible to help our daughter, who has 11-month-old twins, and had a very difficult pregnancy, and helping her manage all four kids during the COVID restrictions that Washington has." Kim Thatcher says she has no plans to move to Washington, but instead expects her husband to return once his grandparenting services for their daughter are no longer needed.