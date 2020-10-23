As the nation careens toward its highest single-day count of new COVID-19 infections, Oregon is already there.
State officials on Friday announced 550 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record since the pandemic began. Multnomah County reported 135 cases, also a new high.
The grim news follows a week in which new infections subsided slightly after reaching new peaks in early October.
"COVID-19 is spreading across Oregon," Oregon Health Authority senior health advisor Dr. Shimi Sharief said this afternoon. "It is gaining steam."
Sharief said health officials continue to trace most new cases to informal gatherings held in homes. Some cases, she said, appeared to emerge from "learning pods" where parents brought schoolchildren together for distance learning.
"We cannot emphasize enough that Oregonians cannot let their guard down when interacting with people outside their household," Sharief said. "We're all tired, and we miss seeing people we care about. However, we need to be smart."
Oregon joins at least six other states—Alaska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee and Utah—in reporting new record caseloads today, according to The New York Times. Hospitalizations have increased 40% in the past month, the Times reported, pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity. The Oregonian reported earlier this week that Idaho, experiencing one of the nation's worst surges of the virus, is preparing to send patients to Portland-area hospitals.
Sharief said she didn't have new numbers on hospitalization rates in Oregon, but that longterm trends show hospitals would run out of intensive-care beds in two months.
"We are nearing hospital capacity," Sharief said. "We could be reaching capacity toward the end of December."
