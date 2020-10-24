One of Portland's last remaining all-ages venues is about to get new ownership.
Hawthorne Theatre CEO Gordon Cross says he doesn't expect the building's sale to affect the venue, at least not initially. According to Cross, the business's lease extends through the sale, though he declined to say when it expires.
"Quite honestly, I'm not expecting anything to change," he says. "The sale of property is irrespective of the lease."
It's not the first time in the venue's recent history that the building has changed ownership. In 2016, the century-old, former Masonic temple at 1507 SE César E. Chávez Blvd. was purchased by a California developer for $3 million. The Hawthorne Theatre maintained its lease through that transition, too.
Like Portland's other music venues, the Hawthorne has been shut down since Gov. Kate Brown's March stay-at-home order.
But this year has been especially difficult for the Hawthorne outside of the losses related to COVID-19. In early March, concert promoter and club owner Mike Thrasher died at the age of 48.
In July, the Oregon Legislature's Emergency Board approved $50 million in CARES Act funding for the arts economy, including monthly stipends for venues across the state.
"We're all hurting really badly," says Cross about local venues. "We're so grateful for the state help, and that's going to get us through the rest of the year, but we're still worried about next year."
Comments