"This landmark decision requires the auditor to enforce the law as the voters intended," Iannarone's campaign manager, Greg McKelvey, said in a statement. "Any argument that Mayor Wheeler's massive loan to his campaign, during this pandemic, is covered under any First Amendment protections not only flies in the face of Portland voters but is also frankly ludicrous. Candidate loan restrictions are an entirely separate issue than personal contributions, and this has been clear in many jurisdictions."