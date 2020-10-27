"I'm particularly aggrieved by her statement regarding the Quanice Hayes family. I was devastated by the death of Quanice Hayes, who was about the same age as my son at the time of his death," she said. "I took a lot of heat for publicly criticizing the PPB's actions. I met with the family and held a reception for them in my office following a Council session they gave heartbreaking testimony at. When I learned that our attorney's defense strategy was to blame his mother for his death, I was beside myself with anger and grief. I demanded that we drop that strategy and offer the family a settlement. People can say whatever they want about me, but to suggest to that family that I didn't care about or welcome them is incredibly hurtful to them."