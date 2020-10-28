POLICE OFFICERS DEMAND NEW BOOTS: Portland police officers have started a new trend since protests against police brutality began in May: filing legal claims against the city for clothing damaged by paint during demonstrations. In their tort claims, the officers ask for a variety of items, including pants and shirts. By far the most common item is boots. At least 14 officers of the Portland Police Bureau filed tort claims since July 1 requesting a new pair of boots after theirs were damaged by paint-filled balloons or water bottles thrown by protesters. "While serving on PPB's Rapid Response Team in crowd control situations during a violent riot," one officer wrote in a September claim, "I was struck with a balloon filled with paint that covered my boots and pants in pink and blue paint ruining their appearance." The boots range from $145 to $370 a pair; all told, officers are asking the city to pay over $2,700 for new boots. Heather Hafer, spokeswoman for the city's Office of Management & Finance, says before Black Lives Matter protests began this spring, it was "very uncommon" for city employees to submit tort claims for clothing damaged while working. "However," Hafer says, "since late May it has become somewhat more common—particularly for Portland Police Bureau employees."