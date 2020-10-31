The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday announced 14 new deaths caused by COVID-19, a new single-day high since the pandemic begain.
The agency also reported 555 new COVID-19 cases, which, while short of the high of 600 established earlier this week, continues a strong upward-sloping trend.
Although Oregon's COVID-19 case count has grown significantly in recent weeks, federal data shows that our rate of infection is still lower than that in 44 other states. But nearby states, including Idaho and Montana, are among those suffering the most, so Oregon's relative geographic isolation may not protect us forever as the map below from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
