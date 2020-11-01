Scrappymutt via wweek.com: "One day does not make a trend. Over the month of October, Oregon has held steady around 350 new cases per day. Higher than the previous average around 200, but much lower than places like Iowa, that are averaging over 1,000 new cases per day in spite of being a rural state with a million fewer residents than Oregon. Most of the research shows that it is probably related to mask usage. WW has now established a history of exaggerating the threat, so I am not going to trust it."