Republicans are desperate to claw back seats from Democrats, who hold supermajorities in both chambers. Those supermajorities allow Democrats to pass taxes, as they did with the 2019 Student Success Act, without a single vote from Republicans or a referral to voters. Democrats are looking to increase their majorities. With a three-fifths advantage, they could maintain a quorum, even if Republicans choose to walk out again. (The Democrats hold a 38-22 advantage in the House and 18-12 in the Senate; they need to pick up two seats in each chamber to make their majorities walkout-proof.)