Most Creative: Opponents of Measure 26-218, a $4 billion transportation tax crafted by Metro against business opposition, received plenty of funding from Nike, Intel and The Standard—and proceeded to play around with it in enjoyably absurd ways. One mailer was designed like a lottery scratch-off game and contained choose-your-own questions like "Do you know what Metro is?" and "Who killed Packy?" strongly implying that the regional government murdered a beloved elephant. (Metro runs the Oregon Zoo.) The massive mailer sent by the same campaign with photos of the Titanic, Godzilla and King Kong and the caption "Sometimes Bigger Isn't Better," a reference to the largest local tax increase ever proposed in Oregon, was elegant enough to frame.