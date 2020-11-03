The good news: the total number of Oregonians who have voted as of this morning, 2,155,350 is already more than 100,000 more than the previous record posted in 2016, 2,051,448. It's likely another 200,000 votes will come in today, so while the percentage probably won't be a record, the goal of motor-voter—getting more people to cast ballots—will certainly be achieved.