Never underestimate Multnomah County's love for its libraries.

County voters tonight are handily passing a measure to build a new flagship library in Gresham, renovate seven other library branches, and add higher-speed internet to the whole system.

In early returns released Tuesday night, Measure 26-211 was leading by a 60% to 39% margin.

Measure 26-211 will authorized the county to issue $387 million in general obligation bonds to expand the library system, funded by a property tax increase.

But polling released last month by Portland-based firm DHM Research showed dangerously soft support for the tax measure. In a year when many library services were suspended and people borrowed books out of to-go windows, some wondered about voter appetite for an expensive expansion of the system—especially on a Portland-area ballot crowded with tax increases.

The worries (and the polls) were wrong.