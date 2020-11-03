"We all know the cycle of addiction is no accident. It's a direct result of the way tobacco corporations disproportionately target low-income Oregonians, communities of color, and LGBTQ+ communities," said Natalie Bonilla, program coordinator with the Oregon Latino Health Coalition and member of the Yes on 108 Equity Advisory Committee. "Upstream solutions like Measure 108 will help tell a different story, benefitting all Oregonians—but especially those most impacted by vaping and tobacco—by ensuring that every dollar gained from the tax is directly reinvested into these communities."