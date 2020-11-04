Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended her executive order enacted Nov. 2, keeping Portland's police response to protests under the unified command of the Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office until 5 pm on Friday, Nov. 6.
Under this unified command structure, Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese are in charge of law enforcement procedures. The Portland Police Bureau follows their lead, and the arrangement also frees up all three agencies to deploy tear gas under certain circumstances.
Brown invoked her emergency powers Monday in anticipation of civil unrest stemming from both the U.S. election and local elections Tuesday night. The unified command structure was initially scheduled to expire at 5 pm on Nov. 4, with the caveat that it could be rescinded earlier or extended later if necessary.
Portland protests remained relatively mellow on Tuesday. But political tensions remain high nationwide as President Trump calls for a recount of votes in Wisconsin, and sues to stop the counting of ballots in Michigan.
Locally, there may be further civil unrest resulting from Mayor Ted Wheeler's reelection Tuesday night.
"Across the United States, elections officials are working hard to ensure that every vote is counted, and it may be several days until we know the results of this election," Brown said in a statement Wednesday. "It's important to trust the process, and the system that has ensured free and fair elections in this country through the decades, even in times of great crisis."
Comments