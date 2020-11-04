CITY WANTS FEES IN LEAD FLAP: City of Portland attorneys are going after a contractor and neighborhood activist for court fees after his lead-related lawsuit forced a city bureau to report on demolition inspections as required by law. Sean Green, who pushed the city to inspect home demolitions to ensure proper removal of toxic lead paint and dust, sued earlier this year when the Bureau of Development Services failed to report its progress on demolition inspections to the City Council by Jan. 1. While the lawsuit was pending, BDS presented the report, making Green's lawsuit moot. Rather than agreeing to the judge's proposal to dismiss the suit without prejudice, however, the city filed a motion Oct. 29 seeking to force Green to pay $2,705 in court fees, a move Green's attorney, Alan Kessler, says is highly unusual and "retaliatory." Deputy City Attorney Tony Garcia disagrees, saying he told Green and Kessler in January if they stayed their case until the report came to the council he wouldn't seek fees—but if the city incurred expenses seeking the case's dismissal, there would be consequences. "The request for fees is because the city offered a reasonable resolution," says Garcia. It was Green and Kessler's choice not to accept, he says, and they should pay a price.